Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 98 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QCOM traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.18. 6,473,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

