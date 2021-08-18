Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.33. The stock had a trading volume of 838,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.22. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.