$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. GMS reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 144,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.