Enzyme Finance Price Up 4.6% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00843754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

