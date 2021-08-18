Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $265,036.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00369884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,621,018 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

