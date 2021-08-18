Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 16,722,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,222,648. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

