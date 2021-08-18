Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fisker (FSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fisker (NYSE: FSR):

8/10/2021 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

8/9/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Fisker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Shares of FSR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 7,990,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,686,446. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 16.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

