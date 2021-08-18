Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,014.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 45,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 41,410 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

