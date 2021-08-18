Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.39. 2,444,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

