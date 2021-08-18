MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 377.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 61.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 68.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. 1,485,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,041,418. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.