Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $357.78. 176,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.28. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock valued at $841,422,186. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

