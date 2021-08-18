Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 93,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

