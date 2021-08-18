Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 9.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Deere & Company worth $573,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.47. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $189.38 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

