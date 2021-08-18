Tenret Co LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.88. 5,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,686. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

