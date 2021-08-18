AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

OTCMKTS AMPG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 315,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.61 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.