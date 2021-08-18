IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Update

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 394,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IIN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of 166.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

