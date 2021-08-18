HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 616,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $176,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. 3,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,256. The company has a market cap of $839.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

