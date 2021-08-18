Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 37.5%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GHSI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,584. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 473.89%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 69,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 485,870 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.