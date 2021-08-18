Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 37.5%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GHSI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,584. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 473.89%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
