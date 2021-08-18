Iconic Token One Day Volume Reaches $1,982.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $1,982.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00149385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.47 or 0.99821810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.39 or 0.06852005 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

