Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 652,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,915. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

