LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LNXSF stock remained flat at $$71.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.