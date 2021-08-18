Zacks: Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of FENC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,598. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

