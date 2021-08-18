Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.18. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,226. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

