MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.60. The company had a trading volume of 952,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

