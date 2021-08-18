MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.58 Million in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAI traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. 80,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $109.65.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.