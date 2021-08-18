MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,555,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the period.

IYT traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,568 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

