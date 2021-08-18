Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $19,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 39,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

