Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Augmedix stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

