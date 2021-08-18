La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LZB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

