Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of PINC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 42,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.20. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

