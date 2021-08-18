Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

RYI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

