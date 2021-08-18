Brokerages Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) PT at €16.51

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.51 ($19.43).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOX. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €18.08 ($21.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.75. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

