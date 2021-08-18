Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 298,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The company has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

