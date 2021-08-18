Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HENKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. 478,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

