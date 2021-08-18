Ilika (LON:IKA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.59% from the company’s current price.

Ilika stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 278,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of £211.56 million and a PE ratio of -54.00. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.67.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

