BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $763.03 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00064044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

