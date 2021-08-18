TRON (TRX) Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $6.01 billion and $1.17 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000111 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001283 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

