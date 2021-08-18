C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. 5,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,318. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

