ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. 324,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

