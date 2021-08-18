ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
ZTO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. 324,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
