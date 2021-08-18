Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.7% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $219.39. 29,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

