Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of JKHY traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. 45,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

