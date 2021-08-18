Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 8,833,650 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833,650 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after buying an additional 850,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2,925.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after buying an additional 769,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after buying an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 229,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

