CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. 2,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

