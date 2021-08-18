Smooth Love Potion Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $202.36 million and approximately $111.75 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,283,508,561 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

