Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $116.36. 191,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,587. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

