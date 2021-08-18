Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,697 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $468,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $221.17. 458,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,869,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

