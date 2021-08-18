Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $150,326.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

