Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MITO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,781. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

