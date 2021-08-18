$8.28 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $8.85 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 232.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $25.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $28.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $45.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

UAL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 739,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,208,646. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after buying an additional 335,284 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

