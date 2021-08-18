TenUp 24-Hour Volume Tops $177,149.00 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $177,149.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00025205 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 35,100,672 coins and its circulating supply is 27,145,269 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

